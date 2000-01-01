OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OGI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OGI

  • Market Cap$391.530m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OGI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA68620P1018

Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc is engaged in producing medical marijuana. It is also focused on offering a multi-disciplinary approach to post-traumatic stress disorder treatment, chronic pain, trauma therapy, and medical cannabis as an alternative medicine.

Latest OGI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .