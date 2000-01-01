OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OGI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OGI
- Market Cap$391.530m
- SymbolNASDAQ:OGI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA68620P1018
Company Profile
OrganiGram Holdings Inc is engaged in producing medical marijuana. It is also focused on offering a multi-disciplinary approach to post-traumatic stress disorder treatment, chronic pain, trauma therapy, and medical cannabis as an alternative medicine.