Organon & Co Ordinary Shares (NYSE:OGN)
North American company
Company Info - OGN
- Market Cap$7.318bn
- SymbolNYSE:OGN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - General
- Currency
- ISINUS68622V1061
Company Profile
Organon & Co is a science-based global pharmaceutical company that develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its two operating segments are the Organon Products segment and the Merck Retained Products segment. It operates in the United States, China, Japan, Korea, and countries in Europe.