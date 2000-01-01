Organto Foods Inc (TSX:OGO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OGO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OGO
- Market CapCAD11.080m
- SymbolTSX:OGO
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINCA68621J1049
Company Profile
Organto Foods Inc is engaged in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products with a focus on branded organic value-added vegetables.