Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ORGS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ORGS
- Market Cap$48.320m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ORGS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS68619K2042
Company Profile
Orgenesis Inc is engaged in developing clinical stage technology that with the capacity to induce a shift in developmental fate of cells from liver & converting them into pancreatic beta cell like insulin producing cells for patients with Type 1 Diabetes.