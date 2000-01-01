Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI)
Company Profile
Orica is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and explosives, primarily to the mining industry. It has operations in 50 countries across six continents. Mining services is the lone growth engine now that the chemicals business has been sold. Orica has a 28% share of the global commercial explosives market. It also provides resins, steel bolts, and other products for underground mining and tunnelling, and supplies chemicals such as sodium cyanide to the mining industry.Orica Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of commercial blasting systems including technical services and solutions, mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets, and various chemical products and services.