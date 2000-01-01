Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Ltd provides container transport and logistics services across the globe. It offers containerised shipping services, import & export, and domestic logistics services with more than 300 offices. Its business activity is carried out across Asia, Europe, North America and Australia and it derives revenue from charter hire activity, gross freight, rental income and through other operation related to transport and logistic.