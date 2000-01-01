Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8001)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8001

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8001

  • Market CapHKD78.190m
  • SymbolSEHK:8001
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6805Q1091

Company Profile

Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing securities brokerage services. It also offers services including underwriting and placing services, securities and initial public offering financing services, and money lending services.

Latest 8001 news

