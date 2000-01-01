Orient Victory Travel Group Co Ltd (SEHK:265)
Company Info - 265
- Market CapHKD1.266bn
- SymbolSEHK:265
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG6777V1106
Orient Victory Travel Group Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in distribution and sale of jewellery products. It is also engaged in sale of air tickets and other travel related services, financial services and investment holding.