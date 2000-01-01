Company Profile

Oriental Watch Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in sales of watches. It operates in two geographical market segments including Hong Kong; and Taiwan, Macau and the People's Republic of China. The group sells its products through retail stores under the brand name Rolex, Tudor, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Girard Perregaux, Longines, and Omega. The company derives the majority of the revenue from Hong Kong segment.Oriental Watch Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in watch trading.