Company Profile

Origin Energy is a major vertically integrated Australian energy utility. Its energy retailing business is the largest in Australia, with about 4 million customers and a 33% market share. Its portfolio of base-load, intermediate, and peaking electricity plants is one of the largest in the national electricity market, with a capacity of 6,000 MW. Origin also operates and owns 37.5% of Australia Pacific LNG, which owns large coal seam gas fields and LNG export facilities in Queensland.Origin Energy Ltd is an integrated energy company. The company is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas, electricity generation, and wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas. It is also engaged in sale of liquefied natural gas.