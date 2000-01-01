Company Profile

Origin Enterprises PLC is an agri-service business with operations throughout Europe. It provides technologies and strategic products to support food production systems for primary food producers. The company acts as an advisor for varietal selection, nutrition, crop protection, and other techniques to improve crop performance. Fertilizers, animal feed, seeds, and other agricultural supplements are sold to enhance farming productivity. It delivers products to farms from local distribution centers, and agronomists study the timing of applications to achieve the best results for customers. Farm visitations happen throughout each year, and soil and tissue analysis is conducted to either stop deficiencies or prevent future occurrences.Origin Enterprises PLC is engaged in supplying, distribution and manufacturing of agri-service products as well as the holding of a strategic investment in consumer foods.