Origin Materials Inc Shs (NASDAQ:ORGN)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ORGN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ORGN

  • Market Cap$875.740m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ORGN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS68622D1063

Company Profile

Origin Materials Inc is a carbon-negative materials company. The platform turns the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while eliminating the need for fossil resources and capturing carbon in the process.

Latest ORGN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .