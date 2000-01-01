Origo Partners (LSE:OPPP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OPPP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OPPP
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolLSE:OPPP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINIM00B3SXFX94
Company Profile
Origo Partners PLC is an equity investment company. It invests in growth opportunities created by the urbanization and industrialization of China.