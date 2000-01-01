Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based early-stage gold exploration company. The company is engaged in exploring gold in Cameroon and the more advanced Dalafin gold project in Senegal. Geographically, it has operations in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa.Stratex International PLC is a gold exploration and development firm. The company explores and develops gold, precious and base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa.