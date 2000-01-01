Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OEC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OEC

  • Market Cap$1.200bn
  • SymbolNYSE:OEC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINLU1092234845

Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The company's segment consists of Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black.

Latest OEC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .