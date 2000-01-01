Orion Health Group Ltd (ASX:OHE)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OHE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OHE

  • Market CapAUD231.550m
  • SymbolASX:OHE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINNZOHEE0001S3

Company Profile

Orion Health Group Ltd is a provider of HIE and healthcare integration solutions. The company offers solutions for hospitals and health systems, HIEs, government and public health, vendors, integrators and consultants.

Latest OHE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .