Company Profile

Orion Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company focussing on zinc, copper, nickel, gold and platinum-group elements in South Africa and Australia. The company projects In South Africa includes Areachap Projects, Prieska Copper Project and the Marydale Project, Masiqhame Project and the Jacomynspan Project. In Australia, the company is exploring Connors Arc in Central Queensland, Fraser Range in Western Australia, Walhalla-gold deposit, and Nova-Bolinger nickel-copper deposit.Orion Minerals Ltd is a minerals exploration and development company focussing on zinc, copper, nickel, gold and platinum-group elements in South Africa and Australia.