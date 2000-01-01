ORIX Corp ADR (NYSE:IX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IX
- Market Cap$15.044bn
- SymbolNYSE:IX
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINUS6863301015
Company Profile
ORIX Corp is a diversified financial services company with operations in Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail and Overseas Business. ORIX provides leasing and loans and engages in various other fee businesses by providing products and services aligned with customer needs to its core customer base of domestic small and medium-sized enterprises. Orix's numerous divisions finance leases of large-ticket items like ships, airplanes, and technology equipment.ORIX Corp is a diversified financial services company with operations in Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail and Overseas Business.