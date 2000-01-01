Orla Mining Ltd (TSE:OLA)

North American company
Market Info - OLA

Company Info - OLA

  • Market CapCAD310.760m
  • SymbolTSE:OLA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA68634K1066

Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cerro Quema project in Panama and Camino Rojo project in Mexico.

Latest OLA news

