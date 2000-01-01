Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA)
- Market Cap$3.249bn
- SymbolNYSE:ORA
- IndustryUtilities
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS6866881021
Ormat Technologies derives approximately two thirds of its revenue from building and operating geothermal plants and the rest from manufacturing geothermal and recovered energy equipment. Nearly two thirds of its capacity is in the United States, with the balance in Africa and Central America. Nearly all the plants have long-term contracts with local utilities.Ormat Technologies Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. It designs, develops, builds, sells, owns, and operates clean, environmentally friendly geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants.