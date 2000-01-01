Company Profile

Ormonde Mining PLC is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain. Geographically, the company operates in Ireland and Spain. Its project includes Barruecopardo Tungsten Project in western Spain and La Zarza project in the Huelva Province of southern Spain. The company generates revenue from the Barruecopardo Tungsten Project in Spain.Ormonde Mining PLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain. The company operates in two principal geographical areas Ireland and Spain.