Oroco Resource Corp (TSX:OCO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OCO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OCO
- Market CapCAD37.660m
- SymbolTSX:OCO
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA6870331007
Company Profile
Oroco Resource Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing exploration and evaluation assets in Mexico.