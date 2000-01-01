Orocobre Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSE:ORL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ORL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ORL
- Market CapCAD1.615bn
- SymbolTSE:ORL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ORE0
Company Profile
Orocobre Ltd is an industrial chemical and mineral exploration company. It explores and develops for lithium, potash and salar mineral deposits. The company's segments are Corporate, Borax, the Olaroz project and Cauchari. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Olaroz segment. Its products are classified into minerals, refined products and boric acid used in various markets from agriculture, ceramics, glass, gold assay and smelting fluxes, wood protection and a variety of specialty applications.Orocobre Ltd is an industrial chemicals and mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the production from its Olaroz facility and Borax Argentina. The company's segments are Corporate, the Olaroz project and Borax.