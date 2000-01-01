Company Profile

Orocobre Ltd is an industrial chemical and mineral exploration company. It explores and develops for lithium, potash and salar mineral deposits. The company's segments are Corporate, Borax, the Olaroz project and Cauchari. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Olaroz segment. Its products are classified into minerals, refined products and boric acid used in various markets from agriculture, ceramics, glass, gold assay and smelting fluxes, wood protection and a variety of specialty applications.Orocobre Ltd is an industrial chemicals and mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the production from its Olaroz facility and Borax Argentina. The company's segments are Corporate, the Olaroz project and Borax.