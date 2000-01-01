Orofino Minerals Inc (TSX:ORR.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ORR.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ORR.H

  • Market CapCAD1.890m
  • SymbolTSX:ORR.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA68706P2070

Company Profile

Orofino Minerals Inc is engaged in the acquisition, maintenance and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada.

Latest ORR.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .