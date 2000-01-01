Orogen (LSE:ORE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ORE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ORE
- Market Cap£34.860m
- SymbolLSE:ORE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYXD4566
Company Profile
Sosandar PLC is an online women's wear brand specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from younger online and high street brands, and are looking for affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic.