Oronova Energy Inc (TSX:ONV.H)
- SymbolTSX:ONV.H
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINCA6871561099
Company Profile
Oronova Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in Latin America. It focuses on the development of the Ocultun field in Guatemala.Oronova Energy Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in strategic countries.