Company Profile

The Orora Group was created in late 2013 when Amcor demerged its Australasian fibre and beverage packaging operations and North American packaging distribution business. Orora’s Australasian business is focused on glass bottles, beverage cans, and wine closures, after agreeing to divest its fibre business in late 2019. Orora has the number-one position in beverage cans and number-two position in glass bottles and wine closures. Its primary competitors are Visy Group and Owens-Illinois. The North American business is primarily focused on packaging distribution, but has recently expanded into point-of-purchase retail display solutions.Orora Ltd and its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods and industrial markets within Australia and New Zealand.