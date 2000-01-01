Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc is a Canada-based gold producer and exploration company. The company is focused on identifying and developing mineral opportunities. The company operates in Uruguay, Chile, and Colombia. It operates in three operating segments, namely Production segment, Exploration segment and Corporate Segment. In Uruguay, the company operates the San Gregorio gold areas in the northern Department of Rivera. It is operating the Arenal Deeps underground mine and several open pits in the San Gregorio district. The firm has land holdings with active near mine and regional exploration programs. The gold is produced in the form of dore, which is shipped to refineries for final processing. In Chile, the firm conducts exploration and development activities on the Anillo property.Orosur Mining Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company operates a producing gold mine in Uruguay (San Gregorio) and has assembled an exploration portfolio of assets in Uruguay & Chile and Argentina.