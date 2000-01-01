Orpea SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ORP)

European company
Market Info - ORP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ORP

  • Market Cap€7.428bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ORP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Care Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000184798

Company Profile

Orpea SA operates a network of long-term, post-acute, psychiatric, and home care facilities in Europe. The majority of the firm's revenue is generated in France. Orpea's long-term care facilities are primarily nursing homes, though it also provides serviced residences for autonomous and semi-autonomous elderly patients. Orpea's post-acute and rehabilitation facilities specialize in geriatrics, musculoskeletal conditions, cardiovascular conditions, nervous system diseases, and, Haematology and oncology. Its psychiatric clinics provide treatment and psychotherapeutic monitoring for a range of conditions.Orpea SA provides long-term health care services. The Company operates nursing homes, post-acute and rehabilitation care facilities and general psychiatric clinics.

