Company Profile

Orpea SA operates a network of long-term, post-acute, psychiatric, and home care facilities in Europe. The majority of the firm's revenue is generated in France. Orpea's long-term care facilities are primarily nursing homes, though it also provides serviced residences for autonomous and semi-autonomous elderly patients. Orpea's post-acute and rehabilitation facilities specialize in geriatrics, musculoskeletal conditions, cardiovascular conditions, nervous system diseases, and, Haematology and oncology. Its psychiatric clinics provide treatment and psychotherapeutic monitoring for a range of conditions.Orpea SA provides long-term health care services. The Company operates nursing homes, post-acute and rehabilitation care facilities and general psychiatric clinics.