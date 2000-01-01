Company Profile

Orphazyme AS is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the amplification of Heat Shock Proteins. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, Arimoclomol, is in development for four severe orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Gaucher disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM).Orphazyme A/S is a Danish biotech company. It is engaged in the development of paradigm-changing medicines for the treatment of protein misfolding diseases.