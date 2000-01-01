Orphazyme AS ADR (NASDAQ:ORPH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ORPH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ORPH
- Market Cap$349.410m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ORPH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS6873051022
Company Profile
Orphazyme AS is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the amplification of Heat Shock Proteins. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, Arimoclomol, is in development for four severe orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Gaucher disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM).Orphazyme A/S is a Danish biotech company. It is engaged in the development of paradigm-changing medicines for the treatment of protein misfolding diseases.