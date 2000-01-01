Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC)
- Market CapAUD74.350m
- SymbolASX:OCC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINAU000000OCC6
Orthocell Ltd is a regenerative medicine company developing tissue regeneration medical devices, cellular therapies and growth factors for the repair and regeneration of human tendons, bone, cartilage and soft tissue defects.