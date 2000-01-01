OrthoPediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

North American company
Company Info - KIDS

  • Market Cap$647.030m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KIDS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS68752L1008

Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company. It provides a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market in order to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions.

