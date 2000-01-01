Company Profile

OSB Group PLC is a specialist mortgage lender, primarily focused on carefully selected segments of the mortgage market. The company provides loans to entities and individuals, secured on residential property held for investment purposes and secured on commercial and semi-commercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner-occupation. It provides development loans to small- and medium-sized developers of residential property. It also provides funding lines (loans) to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases, and loans under hire purchase, leasing and refinancing arrangements to UK SMEs and small corporates to finance business-critical assets.Onesavings Bank PLC is a specialist lending and retail savings group serving the UK, Jersey and Guernsey. Its specialist lending segments include Residential Mortgages, Buy-to-Let/SME and Personal Loans.