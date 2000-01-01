Oshidori International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:622)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 622

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 622

  • Market CapHKD4.998bn
  • SymbolSEHK:622
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG303921727

Company Profile

Enerchina Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in providing securities brokerage and financial, consultancy and corporate financial advisory services. It also provides securities trading and investments and money lending services.

Latest 622 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .