Company Profile

Oshkosh is a leading maker of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. After winning the contract to make the Humvee replacement, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, in 2015, Oshkosh became the largest supplier of light defense trucks to the U.S. military. The company reports four segments—access equipment (49% of revenue), defense (24%), fire and emergency (14%), commercial (14%)—and it generated $7.7 billion in revenue in 2018.Oshkosh Corp designs, manufactures and markets specialty vehicles and aerial work platforms under the JLG brand. It serves customers in the private and public sectors.