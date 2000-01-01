Company Profile

OSI Systems Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components for businesses in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace markets. The firm is organized in three business segments: Security, which provides security and inspection systems; Healthcare, which provides patient monitoring, diagnostic, cardiology, ventilation systems and defibrillators; and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, which provides specialized electronic components and manufacturing services for the Security and Healthcare segments and external original equipment manufacturers. Majority of the firm's revenue is generated in North America, and the rest from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.