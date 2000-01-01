Osirium Technologies (LSE:OSI)
- Market Cap£5.170m
- SymbolLSE:OSI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINGB00BZ58DH10
Osirium Technologies PLC provides cyber-security software that protects critical IT assets, infrastructures and devices by preventing targeted cyber-attacks from directly accessing Privileged Accounts.