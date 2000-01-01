Osirium Technologies (LSE:OSI)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OSI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OSI

  • Market Cap£5.170m
  • SymbolLSE:OSI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BZ58DH10

Company Profile

Osirium Technologies PLC provides cyber-security software that protects critical IT assets, infrastructures and devices by preventing targeted cyber-attacks from directly accessing Privileged Accounts.

Latest OSI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

OSI Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .