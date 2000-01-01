Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp is a gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project located in central British Columbia is the company's flagship asset. Osisko development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Quebec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico.