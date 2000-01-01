Company Profile

Osisko Metals Inc is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The company controls Canada's two zinc mining camps, namely the Pine Point Camp located in the Northwest Territories and the Bathurst Mining Camp located in northern New Burnswick.Osisko Metals Incorporated is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico.