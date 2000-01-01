Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSX:OM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OM
- Market CapCAD65.550m
- SymbolTSX:OM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA6882741094
Company Profile
Osisko Metals Incorporated is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico.