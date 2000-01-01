Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK)
- Market CapCAD1.024bn
- SymbolTSE:OSK
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA6882811046
Osisko Mining Inc is a precious metal mining company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties. The company's project portfolio includes Urban Barry, Windfall Lake Property, Catherine Fault, and the Garrison Properties.