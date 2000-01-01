Osmozis SA (EURONEXT:ALOSM)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - ALOSM

  • Market Cap€15.100m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALOSM
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013231180

Company Profile

Osmozis SA is engaged in the development and operation of mesh networks of interconnected wifi terminals designed to provide broadband internet access in tourist establishments.

