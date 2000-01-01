Osprey Gold Development Ltd (TSX:OS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OS

  • Market CapCAD3.090m
  • SymbolTSX:OS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6884011082

Company Profile

Osprey Gold Development Ltd is in the business of exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources in Canada. The company’s properties consist of Goldenville, Caribou Gold, Miller Lake, Gold Lake, and Lower Seal Harbour.

Latest OS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .