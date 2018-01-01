Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) Share Price

OST
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd
North American company
Technology
Electronic Components
Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. It designs, develops, and manufactures TFT-LCD modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes according to the specifications of its customers. Its display modules are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays, and automotive displays. The company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules and is in the process of developing polarizers for the OLED display panel.
NASDAQ:OST
KYG679271067
USD
