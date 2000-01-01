Otelco Inc Class A (NASDAQ:OTEL)

North American company
Market Info - OTEL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OTEL

  • Market Cap$37.350m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:OTEL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6888233011

Company Profile

Otelco Inc is a telecommunications service provider, offering an array of communication services including telephone, long distance, Internet, broadband services and television.

Latest OTEL news

