Otis Gold Corp (TSX:OOO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OOO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OOO

  • Market CapCAD14.910m
  • SymbolTSX:OOO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6890071021

Company Profile

Otis Gold Corp is a gold exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition of rights to explore for minerals and the exploration of acquired rights. Its assets are located in Idaho, USA.

Latest OOO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .