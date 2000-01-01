Otis Worldwide Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:OTIS)
North American company
- Market Cap$20.495bn
- SymbolNYSE:OTIS
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINUS68902V1070
Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corp is an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. The firm is organized into two segments namely New Equipment and Services. The New Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and installation of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings and infrastructure projects. The service segment involved in maintenance and repair services and also provide modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Service segment.