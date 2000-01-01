Otonomo Technologies Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OTMO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OTMO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OTMO
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:OTMO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINIL0011791006
Company Profile
Otonomo Technologies Ltd is a one-stop-shop for vehicle data. It delivers the Otonomo Vehicle Data Platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. Its vehicle data marketplace is a neutral intermediary between vehicle data providers and data consumers. It provides secure and equal access to hundreds of data attributes that reveal insights into driver behavior, vehicle health, road hazards, environmental conditions, and traffic trends.