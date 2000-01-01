Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp is a U.S. energy company that primarily operates in the electric (produces and sells electricity), manufacturing (fabricates metal components), and plastics segments (pipes for water uses). The company primarily conducts its operations and acquires the majority of its revenue in the U.S. in the states of Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota, but also generates some revenue from its operations in Mexico, Canada, and Panama. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Electric segment and from commercial customers, although it generates revenue from residential and industrial customers, as well.Otter Tail Corp through its utility business units provides electricity and energy services. It operates in segments namely, Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics.