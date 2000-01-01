Company Profile

Otto Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company with focus on North America. The company's oil production project includes SM 71 oil field in the shallow water Gulf of Mexico. It also holds exploration assets in the prolific petroleum provinces of the onshore, nearshore and shallow water Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.Otto Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. It is engaged in investment in oil and gas exploration, development and production in the Philippines, East Africa and United States of America.